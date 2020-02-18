UMD Students Challenge Others To Detox From Devices

DULUTH, Minn – On average people spend between eight to 10 hours a day on their phones.

With technology consuming so much of our day to day lives, it may be hard to let go and take a break from those devices.

Now a group of University of Minnesota Duluth students are challenging others to take a pledge for a digital detox.

Connection Day was started by five students who were part of a research project.

That project spiraled into more of a need to help students learn how to unplug.

It is not uncommon to find a person with their face buried in their phone as they wander through the halls of UMD.

The whole point of connection day isn’t just to detox.

It’s also about building a stronger social connection.

“It’s mostly being aware of your community and bringing the community back together and making connections with people you may be around for a long time.”

Studies show one in five university students battle anxiety and depression.

One student from the group which started “Connection Day” says those statistics were the driving force behind challenging others to detach from their devices.

“I think its been a talked-about issue but not an acted upon the issue,” said Trevor Peterson. “Cell phone use can take up a whole lot of time and take up the social connection. Reading a book maybe. Instead of spending an hour on Instagram go to target and go shopping.”

A national survey has also shown over twenty percent of students have thought about suicide. experts also believe too much technology use can be a reason for this statistic.

The group says this challenge isn’t just for UMD students.

They are hoping to get others in the community to take a chance at limiting technology use and making strong social relationships.

These students also say they plan to continue celebrating connection day on campus every year.