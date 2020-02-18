Wisconsin Assembly to Vote on Bill Targeting Drug Prices

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The Wisconsin Assembly is slated to vote on a bipartisan bill designed to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

The measure that’s up for a vote Tuesday is part of a growing call nationwide to do something about rising prescription drug prices.

A lack of transparency has created a system in which drugmakers, middlemen called pharmacy benefit managers and health care providers all benefit from increasing prices.

The bill targets pharmacy benefit managers.

They are a critical part of the distribution and sales chain between manufacturers and consumers.

The bill would impose new regulations and requirements designed to lower prices.