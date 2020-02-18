Wisconsin Primary Kicks Off!

Poll workers say they've seen a good turnout for primary election day so far

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Poll workers say they’ve seen a good turnout for primary election day so far. On the ballot tonight are races for City Council, the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the primary for the 7th Congressional District.

The special election race is to replace former U.S. Representative Sean Duffy, a Republican who resigned from his post this past fall to take care of his newborn baby who suffered from medical difficulties. Duffy later took a job as a lobbyist in Washington.

State Senator Tom Tiffany and retired army captain Jason Church are up for the Republican nomination. Tiffany is a current Wisconsin state senator, having also served in the state assembly.

Church is a retired army captain who was deployed to Afghanistan during his service, and lost both legs below the knees to an IED explosion.

On the Democratic side, Wausau Attorney Tricia Zunker and Eagle River Businessman Lawrence Dale are competing for the nomination. We talked to an election official who say it’s important to get your voice heard through your vote.

“If you don’t get out and vote for your city council member then you know, whatever happens, it’ll happen and you had nothing to do with it. It’s an absolute right to vote and it’s one that everyone should exercise,” said Melanie Cockerham, an election official.

The 10-year term to the Wisconsin Supreme Court is also up for election. This is a nonpartisan election. However, President Trump visited Milwaukee last month and endorsed incumbent State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky has advocated for sexual assault and domestic violence victims. Marquette University Associate Law Professor Edward Fallone advocates for immigrants and for their rights.