Wisconsin Spring Primary Election Results

Below are the up to date results to the key races in Tuesday’s Wisconsin Spring Primary Election

**98% of Precincts Reporting**

Representatives in Congress District 7 (Democrat) – One Advances



Tricia Zunker – 35,562 votes | 89%

Lawrence Dale – 4,473 votes | 11%

Representatives in Congress District 7 (Republican) – One Advances



Tom Tiffany – 43,766 votes | 58%

Jason Church – 32,283 votes | 42%

Justice of the Supreme Court – Two Advance



Daniel Kelly (I) – 348,683 votes | 50%

Jill J Karofsky – 259,883 votes | 37%

Ed Fallone – 88,446 votes | 13%

Superior District 1 City Council – Two Advance (100% Reported)



Brian DeMar – 22%

Kalee Hermanson – 40%

Nicolas Ledin – 38%

Superior District 5 City Council – Two Advance (100% Reported)

Amanda Foster – 32%

Josh Johnson – 18%

Brent Fennessey (I) – 50%

City of Superior Election Results: Click Here for Up-To-Date Results

Ashland County Election Results: Click here for Up-To-Date Results