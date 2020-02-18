Wisconsin Spring Primary Election Results
Below are the up to date results to the key races in Tuesday’s Wisconsin Spring Primary Election
**98% of Precincts Reporting**
Representatives in Congress District 7 (Democrat) – One Advances
Tricia Zunker – 35,562 votes | 89%
Lawrence Dale – 4,473 votes | 11%
Representatives in Congress District 7 (Republican) – One Advances
Tom Tiffany – 43,766 votes | 58%
Jason Church – 32,283 votes | 42%
**98% of Precincts Reporting**
Justice of the Supreme Court – Two Advance
Daniel Kelly (I) – 348,683 votes | 50%
Jill J Karofsky – 259,883 votes | 37%
Ed Fallone – 88,446 votes | 13%
Superior District 1 City Council – Two Advance (100% Reported)
Brian DeMar – 22%
Kalee Hermanson – 40%
Nicolas Ledin – 38%
Superior District 5 City Council – Two Advance (100% Reported)
Amanda Foster – 32%
Josh Johnson – 18%
Brent Fennessey (I) – 50%
City of Superior Election Results: Click Here for Up-To-Date Results
Ashland County Election Results: Click here for Up-To-Date Results