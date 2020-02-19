2nd Annual “Superior Sinker” Event Underway

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – One group of young professionals over in Superior is putting on a unique fundraiser.

After its success last year, the organization Superior Jaycees is underway with its second annual “Superior Sinker” event.

For the fundraiser, the group put a car out in the middle of the frozen pond on Barker’s Island.

The public can now guess the date the car will fall through the ice.

“It’s all stripped down. There’s no hazardous materials or fluids or anything like that. It was a good event for us last year. We made a few dollars on it and like I said we distribute that back to the local community in donation form,” Superior Jaycees Co-President, Lukas Saunders says.

Five dollar tickets for the raffle will be sold until March 25th.

You can visit the Superior Jaycees Facebook page for details.

Prizes will be given away for first, second, third and fourth place.