Birkie Helps Give Hayward Businesses A Big Boost

HAYWARD, Wis. – The Birkie can be a big moneymaker for many of the businesses in Hayward.

Main Street Tacos is heading into its third year and has gained popularity from the locals.

The owner says the increase in tourists during the Birkie gives them the opportunity to share their authentic food with more people from all over.

“They love it. It’s really exciting because you get to meet everybody. It’s a constant turnaround, not only for us but all the other businesses as well,” said Owner Sandra Alfaro

Fun fact Main Street Tacos owner is the aunt of the Musky Festival’s 2019 Queen.

She is expected to be out all weekend with the rest of the spectators cheering on the Birkie contestants.