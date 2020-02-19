CEC Girls Blank Hutchinson to Advance to State Semi-Finals

The Lumberjacks will face Warroad Friday night morning in the Class A state semi-finals.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Jenna Zdebski and Dana Jones each scored in the first period and freshman goaltender Araya Kiminski held her own the rest of the way as the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey team blanked Hutchinson 2-0 Wednesday in the Class A state quartefinal at the Xcel Energy Center.

Kiminski finished with 18 saves to pick up the shutout for the Lumberjacks, as they now move on to face #2 seed Warroad. That game will take place Friday at 11 a.m.