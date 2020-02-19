Community Day at the Aquarium

DULUTH, Minn. – Over the last few years, about two thousand people show up during the free community day at the aquarium.

Today was no different. Patrons young and old came to the event to see all of the exhibits.

The Community Day initiative started in 2018 with the hope of highlighting and showcasing some of Duluth’s best attractions for residents and visitors.

It’s really fun to see such a vibrant group of folks coming in and playing in our water table and touching some of the fishes we have in our Sturgeon touch pool and our jellyfish touch pool and just brings a lot of life into the place this time of year,” said Jay Walker, Executive Director.

Tomorrow, a free community day will also be offered at the Lake Superior Zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.