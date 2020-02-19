Final Presentation of Project Held for Mission Creek Burial Ground

CARLTON, Minn. – Black Bear Casino hosted a final presentation on Wednesday night by Urban Ecosystems, the Twin Cities landscape architecture firm working on the project, for the Mission Creek Burial Ground.

The burial ground was disturbed by a Minnesota Department of Transportation project to replace the Highway 23 Bridge in Fond Du Lac neighborhood in 2017.

According to Urban Ecosystems, the burial site is now stable but unfinished.

The current plan would be to prioritize the protection of the ancestors against cultural and natural forces, not making the site a visible public destination or tourist spot, and allowing the spring that runs through the site an uninterrupted path Mission Creek.

Previously, there have been several opportunities for the community to speak about what they want in the site.

“We want to communicate how important it has been for us that this be a collaborative community focused project where community input and the direction that we’ve got from the Fond Du Lac community has really been the main driving force guiding the design process,” said Sam Geer, the president of Urban Ecosystems.

The new concept is a composite of three other designs that they have now presented to the public.

The public on Wednesday was able to give their opinions on the potential site.

The design firm will take that to the Fond Du Lac Reservation Business Council for final approval before MNDoT can stat the construction bidding process.