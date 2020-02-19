Fire at Minnesota Recycling Plant Possibly Affecting Air Quality

BECKER, Minn. – Officials are monitoring the air quality in a small Minnesota community where a fire at a metal recycling plant has burned for more than 24 hours.

Firefighters in the Sherburne County community of Becker continued to fight the stubborn blaze Wednesday after working all day and through the night Tuesday at Northern Metal Recycling plant.

Firefighter Toni Knutson says the fire is burning under a huge pile of cars.

She says cranes are being used to remove the vehicles from the pile one-by-one.

The Star Tribune reports the city has requested help from the National Guard, the state Pollution Control Agency and the health department.