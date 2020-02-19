How to Prepare for an Upcoming Storm

When bad storms hit the Northland, it takes a team effort to help the area recover...

DULUTH, Minn. – When bad storms hit the Northland, it takes a team effort to help the area recover. That’s why planning ahead is so important. Today, emergency managers and responders from both the state and local gathered in Duluth to discuss response strategies.

It’s about educating the public that all emergencies are local, whether they happen at the city, county, and state level.

There is a public misconception that FEMA is going to come in and help everyone with private property or a specific home emergency.

However, it is the local volunteer groups that come out to help with things like tree-cutting and mucking out basements and other flood-related issues.

“These groups, some are faith-based groups, some are veterans groups, some are just volunteer groups that are organized just within the community and they all have special skill sets, some come with special equipment, special training, and some come with people power,” said Shawn Krizaj, Duluth Fire Chief.

The meeting focused on how Duluth partnered with volunteer groups from Minnesota VOAD, or Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster. There are about 36 volunteer agencies involved with Minnesota VOAD.