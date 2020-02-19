No Injuries Reported in I-35 Logging Truck Spill

DULUTH, Minn. – Authorities say a semi-truck with the Claw Trucking Group delayed traffic Tuesday evening after the truck spilled its load of logs onto the southbound Hwy 53 ramp.

The truck was exiting the ramp onto I-35 south when it lost its load of logs around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday which caused a significant backup of traffic.

Authorities say there were no injuries reported in the incident and there was no property damage.

The cause of the incident is being investigated by the Minnesota State Patrol.