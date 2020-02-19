Northlander Receives Award for Commitment to Emergency Management

Cheryl Skafte received the outstanding community partner award for her work helping document those needing help after the storm.

DULUTH, Minn. – One Northlander also received an award today for their commitment to emergency management during the October storm.

“It’s a real honor to be recognized and to feel like maybe something that we’re doing in Duluth is something that other communities can learn from and grow from and maybe improve upon their own emergency management response systems when it comes to natural disasters and storms,” said Cheryl Skafte, Operations Coordinator for Park Maintenance.

Those who honored her with the award also said she was deserving of it due to all the resources she helped organize after the devastating October storm.