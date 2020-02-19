UMD Women’s Hockey Team Wrap Up Regular Season at Home Against Badgers

Five Bulldogs will celebrate Senior Night on Friday at Amsoil Arena.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team will wrap up their regular season this weekend at home against Wisconsin. And with that comes Senior Day, which will be on Friday.

Five Bulldogs will be honored: Sydney Brodt, Jayln Elmes, Brooklynn Schugel, Ryleigh Houston and Maddie Rooney. But for now, they want to focus on heading into the playoffs on a high note.

“It hasn’t sunk in that this is the last few weeks of my career. I don’t think it will sink in until next year when I’m not lacing up my skates with the girls. I’m just trying to stay in the moment and not get too ahead of myself and just do what I can right now to make the most of these last few weeks,” said Schugel.

“This class has been awesome for us. Reminds me of the [Lara] Stalder, the [Ashleigh] Bryk, [Katie] McGovern, that whole group. I don’t even want to think about what we look like without them,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

As for the series itself, the Bulldogs know that a win or two over the Badgers could help propel them up the national ranks with the WCHA playoffs around the corner.

“We play well under pressure and we play well against good teams so I think that gives me confidence. I think we know the importance of this weekend and we’re ready to rise to the occasion,” Brodt said.

“I’d like to see us play free and play on our toes, have a good forecheck, play stingy defensively, get up the ice as a unit and attack the net. The gameplan doesn’t change dramatically with whoever is coming in the building. It’s really the mindset that we have that’s most important,” said Crowell.

Puck drop for Friday’s game at Amsoil Arena is set for 7:07 p.m.