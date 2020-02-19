Yellowjackets Basketballl Teams Split Home Finale Doubleheader with Eagles

The men would drop a close one while the women get the blow out win at home.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Mason Ackley and Eli Vogel each finished with 15 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Wisconsin-Superior men’s basketball team dropped their home finale to Northwestern 70-64 Wednesday at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

The win gave the Eagles a share of the UMAC regular season title and clinched the top seed in the UMAC playoff tournament.

The women had a much better showing as they blasted the Eagles 85-58, thanks to a combined 49 points from Eva Reinertsen and Emily Carpenter. Both Yellowjackets teams will wrap up the regular season on the road on Saturday against Bethany Lutheran.