Ashland Parks and Recreation Announces New Waterfront Improvements

ASHLAND, Wis. – The City of Ashland Parks and Recreation Department announced their improvements to the coastline in 2019 and what is to come in 2020 after years of storms battering the coastlines.

Some projects completed in 2019 involve finishing the Bayview Pier, completion of the diamond access on the historic iron ore dock.

Coming up in 2020, work will continue to bolster the shoreline for coastal resiliency after storms have washed away key features.

They will also continue with phase one of the iron ore dock project.

All of these to preserve access to the water.

“People want to be by the water that’s why we are here…For us and our community it is really important for people to be able to access the lake access the beaches and get out and play,” said Sara Hudson, the Director of Ashland Parks and Recreation.

Americorps members were also at the meeting speaking about ways the residents of Ashland can help prevent harmful flooding during the storms.

Some solutions are avoiding the use of water in homes and even planting native trees in yards.

“Making sure your sump pumps and all your drainage gutters downspouts are disconnected from sanitary sewer systems and instead you want them connected to stormwater sewer systems,” said Aidan Reilly, a volunteer coordinator at Americorps.

The projects are mainly funded through grants along with some city dollars.

In the future, the city wants to asphalt a 5-mile trail along the waterfront so people can easily access the water.

There are also talks about the possibility of an aquatic facility in town.