Dehumidifiers Recalled for being a Fire Hazard

DULUTH, Minn. – Fire officials want you to check your dehumidifier as some are being recalled as a fire hazard.

Even though the winter has made our air more dry. Some people are still using dehumidifiers because Duluth is a wet city that can leave basements damp. Fire officials discovered 14 recalled units in the field that are still in service.

“If I had one in my basement, for example, it’s partially finished, it could easily start a fire and if I’m not home at the time, then that could do some serious damage. We want to prevent any potential fires by getting these out wherever they are,” said Jonathan Otis, Deputy Fire Marshal.

If you have a dehumidifier in your home, check the brand search online or call the company to see if there’s a recall for the device.