Essentia Health Purchases Former Miller Hill Mall Sears Location

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health announced Thursday afternoon that they have purchased the former Sears location at Miller Hill Mall.

Essentia Health made the announcement Thursday afternoon in a press release saying, “The acquisition will allow the Northland’s largest health care provider to offer a variety of services to its patients at a convenient location. Several options are being considered for developing this property. Malls across America are redefining themselves as retailers close their stores. Essentia Health sees an opportunity to contribute to the redevelopment and vibrancy of the Duluth mall.”

Essentia purchased the former Younkers location at the mall in early 2019 turning the space into their Fitness and Therapy Center.

The health care facility says while they work on plans for the Sears space they are planning to move therapy services and occupational medicine to the second floor of the former Younkers store as well as select retail services.