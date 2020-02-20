Husky Energy Evacuated Due to Infrastructure Concerns

UPDATE: The Superior Police Department released a statement regarding the incident at Husky Energy Thursday afternoon which reads:

“Earlier today, while crews were working on a tower located on the Southside of the Husky refinery they reported hearing a “pop” and subsequently noted a defect in the Tower’s structural integrity. Refinery personnel was evacuated as a precautionary measure and the gas and electric power to the refinery were turned off. Assessment of the issue is ongoing and plans are being made to remedy the situation as quickly and as safely as possible. At this time there is no risk of fire, explosion, and release of any chemical or other danger to the public. To be clear, even in a scenario where the tower collapses there is nothing around the tower which could be struck which would cause a danger to the community. Because the public roadway — Stinson Avenue – is within the “fall zone” it has been preemptively blocked by the Police Department and will remained closed until it is safe to reopen. Please plan accordingly for your morning commute as it is unclear how long the roadway may be closed.”

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Husky Energy was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a flare stack at the plant was visibly swaying in the wind causing concerns it might fall.

Battalion Chief Howard Huber verified that the refinery was evacuated around 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

“We have a stack on the refinery site that is moving in the wind. Our priority is the safety of our workers and the public. Out of an abundance of caution we have removed personnel from the site and closed a section of Stinson Avenue to traffic. We will be developing a plan to investigate an appropriate path forward. The safety of our workers is our paramount concern,” Media Specialist Kim Guttormson said in an email Thursday afternoon.

Police have blocked Hill and Stinson Avenue due to safety concerns and traffic is being diverted.

