Minnesota Surveyor Conference Showcases New Technology

DULUTH, Minn. – An annual event showcasing the future of land surveying has made its return to Duluth for the first time since 2017.

The Minnesota Society of Professional Surveyors held their yearly convention Thursday. More than 300 people met at the DECC to see the future of survey technology featuring items such as 3-D laser scanning and drones. Land surveyors say the advancements in technology will help everyone who they work with including architects and engineers.

“We’re usually the first ones on a project to map the property as it is with the existing conditions and then typically we’re the last ones on site as well,” said Bryan Balcome, President of Minnesota Society of Professional Surveyors.

Next year’s convention will take place down in the Twin Cities area.