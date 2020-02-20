Prep Basketball: Big Wins for Marshall, Barnum, Superior Girls; Virginia Boys Winners on the Road

Thurday night's action includes victories for the Duluth Marshall, Barnum and Superior girls, as well as the Virginia boys.

ESKO, Minn. – Grace Kirk and Gianna Kneepkens each finished with 28 points as the Duluth Marshall girls basketball team defeated Esko 69-56 Thursday night.

In other girls action, Barnum picked up a road win over Duluth Denfeld 72-40 while Superior was victorious at home over Hayward 66-44.

And in boys action, Virginia improved to 12-2 in their section with a road win over Duluth Marshall 82-75.