Recycling Plant Fire Burns for 3rd Day in Minnesota

BECKER, Minn. (AP) – Firefighters are battling a stubborn fire at a metal recycling plant in a small Minnesota community for a third consecutive day.

The fire at the Northern Metals plant in Becker is unleashing noxious, billowing smoke.

Firefighters on Thursday worked to extinguish the blaze in the Sherburne County city about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis. School officials have canceled classes.

The Becker Police Department said late Wednesday that the fire could last for days more.

Residents are not being asked to evacuate but should stay away from the immediate area of the fire.

Police say the cause of the fire remains unknown.