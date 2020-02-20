Sewer Project Soon to be Constructed in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A significant sewer project will also be constructed in Hermantown. The project will increase the property value in the city by 52 million dollars.

The project will also open up 230 acres of previously undeveloped property. Property that can be used for housing, multiple family housing or business.

The area is between Maple Grove Road and Hermantown Road on the east edge of the city.

“Things will be built because of this. There will be housing available, we don’t know exactly what that looks like or specific projects that have been approved at this time,” said Hermantown Mayor Wayne Boucher.

The project is expected to cost 65 million dollars and is expected to be completed by 2021.