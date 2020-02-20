St. Paul Man Dies on Lutsen Ski Hill

LUTSEN, Minn. (AP) – Sheriff’s officials say a St. Paul man has died on a ski hill in northeastern Minnesota.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office says 70-year-old David Skog was found unresponsive and bleeding from the face on a ski hill at Lutsen Mountains ski area Wednesday afternoon.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Skog was fatally injured.

The ski patrol and bystanders attempted to revive him and he was brought to the patrol building where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.