Superior Boys Hockey Blank Medford in Opening Round of WIAA Playoffs

The Spartans move on to the section semi-finals next week.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Gunnar Hansen and Kobe Hansen each scored twice as the Superior boys hockey team defeated Medford 8-0 in the opening round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs at Wessman Arena.

Ethan Welch, Carson Gotelaere, Drew Sharte and Gavin Tetzlaff also scored for the Spartans, who now move on to the section semi-finals next week.