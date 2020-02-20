The Lake Superior Zoo Hosts Annual “Community Day”

The Duluth "Community Days" are celebrated by other tourist attractions such as the Great Lakes Aquarium and the Duluth Depot.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo hosted it’s annual Community Day to say thank you to Duluthians and other supporters of the popular tourist attraction.

Visitors received the great perk of free admission to explore the zoo.

They had the chance to learn more about their nearly 150 species of animals and also a few new additions like Taj the Amur Tiger.

The Director of Marketing tells us this also gives zoo staff the chance to break down barriers that may keep people from visiting the zoo.

“We don’t want anyone that’s local to feel like we only exist for tourism. We are here for the locals. We are right in your backyard. We want Dulutians and the people that live in our region to feel like this is their place to come,” said Haley Cope.

