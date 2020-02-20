UMD Men’s Basketball Wrap Up Regular Season on the Road

The Bulldogs will take on Minnesota Crookston Friday before battling Bemidji State on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s team will wrap up their regular season schedule with a pair of NSIC road games.

The Bulldogs have already locked up home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. But head coach Justin Wieck doesn’t want his players to look past this weekend.

“Just trying to get our guys to stay in the moment and try to play our best basketball on Friday and really prepare the right way. Both of these teams are really dangerous teams. Teams that can really score the ball so we’ve got to play well to win on the road. We’re trying to get our guys into that mindset of trying to go in there and really finish this thing off the right way,” said Wieck.

