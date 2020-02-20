UMD Men’s Hockey Get Set for Long Road Trip to Kalamazoo

Two wins for UMD and the Bulldogs will host a series in the first round of the NCHC playoffs next month.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team will return to the ice this weekend and they’ve got some playoff implications for their series at Western Michigan.

Two wins for UMD and the Bulldogs will host a series in the first round of the NCHC playoffs next month. But first, they’ve got to get past the pesky Broncos.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen this weekend. Both teams are really good defensively, but both teams also have a lot of offense. I can see it being 1-0 and I can also see it being 5-4,” said forward Cole Koepke.

“I think they’re really skilled, really heavy and really fast. And definitely going into their arena, it’s a tough spot to play. We’re going to have to bring. We’re going to have to weather some storms definitely because they feed off that energy,” forward Justin Richards said.

“The weekend we played them was one of the first weekends they had their full team back and look at the way they’ve played since then. Right now, they’re scoring goals. They’re playing with a lot of confidence and they’re firing on all cylinders right now,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

Puck drop for Friday’s game is set for 6:07 p.m. central time.