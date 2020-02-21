Bent Paddle Brewing Prepares to Expand

DULUTH, Minn.– Bent Paddle Brewing is gearing up to expand.

The Duluth brewery is planning to double the size of their brewing building where a majority of their beer is produced. The extra space will allow Bent Paddle to add more fermenters, bigger bright tanks and more room for packaging. While brewery officials are excited to begin the expansion, growler expansion may have to slow down to comply with Minnesota laws capping sales.

“If we reach that 20,000 barrel mark, if we lost growler sales, it’s a pretty big hit on income,” said Laura Mullen, VP of Outreach/Marketing and Co-Founder of Bent Paddle. “So we probably would have to slow down a little bit of growth

Bent Paddle will begin its expansion this August. The brewery building is expected to be in full use by early 2021.