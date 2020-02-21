Carlton And Wrenshall School Districts Vote to Move Forward With Consolidating

NORTHLAND – The Carlton and Wrenshall School Boards recently passed resolutions to begin planning the consolidation of two schools.

The proposed consolidation plan would mean South Terrace school in Carlton becomes pre-k through sixth grade, and Wrenshall would have grades seven through twelve.

The next step in the process is to work with local representatives to make the consolidation eligible for funding from the state.

This would help reduce the cost for taxpayers to make necessary facility upgrades at both Wrenshall School and South Terrace Elementary.

The cost associated with the upgrades would be more than $38 million.

“Both districts are small. both districts have facility needs. This is a way to be more efficient and hopefully provide more opportunities for students,” said Carlton School Superintendent Gwen Carman.

A referendum to move forward with the consolidation is expected to go for a vote on August 11th.

If passed the two schools could consolidate as soon as July 1, 2021.