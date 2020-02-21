CEC Girls Hockey Shock Warroad, Advance to State Championship Game

Taylor Nelson would finish with a hat trick to upset the Warriors at the Xcel Energy Center.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Senior forward Taylor Nelson finsihed with three goals and two assists as Cloquet-Esko-Carlton knocked off Warroad 5-3 in the Class A state semi-finals at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Kiana Bender scored the other two goals for the Lumberjacks, who move on to face Breck, who beat Rochester Lourdes in other semi-final. The Class A championship game will take place Saturday at 4 p.m.