Chester Bowl Ski Lift Back Open

DULUTH, Minn. – The Chester Bowl ski and snowboard chairlift is back open.

Those hoping to take to the hill were able to shred the slopes once again after a two-day maintenance issue was resolved.

The lift had been closed because of an issue with a circuit breaker.

“So our issue was that the electrical circuit was being triggered not by us so it took a bit of troubleshooting to find and locate where that open circuit was happening and then to be able to repair it,” explained Chester Bowl director, Dave Schaeffer.

The hill is open to the public.