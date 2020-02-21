Hermantown’s Biondi Named Mr. Hockey Finalist, GR’s Clafton Finalist for Brimsek Award

The winners will be announced at the awards banquet on March 8th.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Hermantown star Blake Biondi has been named a finalist for the 36th annual Mr. Hockey Award.

The future UMD Bulldog is second in the state in points and fifth in goals scored. Two other finalists are UMD commits as well: Andover’s Wyatt Kaiser and Eden Prairie’s Ben Steeves.

Also, Grand Rapids goalie Carter Clafton was named a finalist for the Frank Brimsek Award given to the best senior netminder. Clafton is second in the entire state in save percentage and fourth in goals against average.

