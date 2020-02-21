Museum Teaches History of Shipping

DULUTH, Minn.– Today at Canal Park there was a unique opportunity to learn more about one of Duluth’s biggest industries.

The Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center hosted a class teaching all about the ships that pass through the Twin Ports. Participants learned about different kinds of ships, how to tell them apart, and what the ships are carrying.

“People want to understand that industry,” said Trisha Bartels, Assistant Director For Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center. “They want to understand how that kind of built Duluth in general, while being able to identify the boats and their functionality and all those sorts of things that we’re educating about.”

The museum plans to continue to do events like this every month for the rest of the year.