Noah Hobbs Announces Run for St. Louis County Commissioner

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth City Councilor Noah Hobbs announced Friday afternoon that he will be running for St. Louis County Commissioner in District 3.

Hobbs had been city council president since 2018 and filled the seat of “At Large City Councilor” before losing the position in the November 2019 election.

In a Friday press release, Hobbs said, “I’m engaged and have been active in my neighborhood for nearly a decade, whether it’s through the Merritt Park Community Club, my church, my board service to CHUM, PAVSA, the Lake Superior Zoo, my employment at One Roof or the Duluth City Council I have been and will continue to be an advocate for Lincoln Park to Fond Du Lac. The County Board is a way for me to continue to give back through public service and continue to serve my community”.

Hobbs says he wants to focus on issues in the county such as housing access and choice, opioid and mental health crisis, the region’s childcare shortage, and homelessness.

“I have the depth of knowledge; experience and ability to find common ground to continue to tackle these issues head-on.”

Hobbs will be running for the seat currently held by Beth Olson who is not seeking re-election.