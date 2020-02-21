Prep Basketball: Rails Girls Dominate in Season Finale; Eskomos Boys Fall at Home; Bluejackets Boys Top Hawks

The Proctor girls ended the regular season with a win while Perham and Hibbing boys got close road wins.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor girls basketball team ended the regular season on a high note, dominating Two Harbors 73-21 in the final game of season.

The Rails end the regular season 23-3 and will now prepare to defend their section 7AA title when playoffs start next week.

In boys action, Esko lost a nailbitter at home, as Perham got the 42-41 win, while Hibbing edged out Hermantown 76-71.