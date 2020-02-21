Second-Ranked Wisconsin Too Much for UMD Women’s Hockey

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 9 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after one, but No. 2 Wisconsin would storm back in the next two periods to get the 4-1 win.

Senior Ryleigh Houston scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs on senior night. Senior Maddie Rooney finished with 28 saves.

UMD (16-10-5, 11-8-4 WCHA) and Wisconsin will wrap up the regular season on Sunday with puck drop set for 2:07 p.m. at AMSOIL Arena.