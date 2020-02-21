Superior Library Hosts Investors Meeting

SUPERIOR, Wis.– A building in superior that used to be filled with books is hoping to soon be filled with businesses.

The old Superior public library is on the verge of something brand new in the city. Co-working has become a popular business concept in recent years with locations all across the country including in Duluth. It brings small businesses together in one space allowing them to share resources and lower costs. The Superior Library project aims to bring that setting to superior. The project is being led by Osterlund architects. Today they held a meeting with potential businesses and investors.

“We want to catch onto the business environment that is already in action here in Superior,” said architect Andy Osterlund. “An environment like this can start businesses, it can create whole new business districts.”

The co-working hub, located on Hammond avenue, will be able to hold up to 25 spaces for local stores, artists, and shops. The building will still carry on a part of Superior’s history. The group plans to keep the old library building as close to its original form as possible because the building’s stonework and trusses are still in good shape. But they tell us there are still repairs that will be made to fix the library’s roof.

As of right now, construction on the co-working project will begin in June. The group plans to open the building’s doors to the community in late December.