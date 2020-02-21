Three Third Period Goals Lift Western Michigan Men’s Hockey Past UMD

The Broncos scored three goals over a span of 1:49 during the third period to pull of the upset.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The No. 4 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team was unable to hold on to a 3-2 lead, giving up three unanswered goals over 1:49 of the third period as No. 19 Western Michigan got the 5-3 win.

Scott Perunovich, Cole Koepke and Justin Richards all scored to give the Bulldogs a one-goal lead after two periods of play, but the Broncos stormed back in the third to get the win.

UMD (17-10-2, 12-5-2) and Western Michigan will wrap up the series on Saturday with puck drop set for 6:07 p.m.