Update: No Decision Made on Possible Garrison Keillor NorShor Performance

DULUTH, Minn. – As of Friday a decision has yet to be made on whether controversial former MPR host Garrison Keillor performs at the NorShor Theatre this spring.

Members of the NorShor Theatre’s Board of Directors say they are not in discussions on whether to cancel the upcoming show in April.

Keillor was fired from MPR in 2017 for sexual misconduct allegations.

The Facebook post and information on the NorShor website were pulled four hours after his performance was announced following backlash on social media.