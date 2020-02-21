Yellowjackets Men’s Hockey Tops LumberJacks in WIAC Playoffs First Round

UWS and Northland College will play Saturday night in game two for a chance to advance to the WIAC semi-finals.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior men’s hockey team used a big first period to get the 6-3 win over Northland College in game one of the WIAC Championship first round.

Levi Cudmore, Conor MacLean, Lawson McDonald, Liam Blais, Ty Proffitt and Chad Lopez all scored for the Yellowjackets while Kalib Ford scored twice and Kurt Sonne scored once for the LumberJacks.

