CEC Girls Hockey Fall to Breck in Class A State Title Game

A three-goal first period would be the difference in the championship game.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A three-goal first period would be a hole too deep to dig out of for the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey team as they fall 6-0 to Breck in the Class A state championship game Saturday afternoon at the Xcel Energy Center.

Mustangs would get two goals from Sadie Lindsay while Ava Lindsay, Josie Lang, Olivia Mobley and Shae Messner also scored. The Lumberjacks finish the season as the Class A runner-up with a final record of 27-4.