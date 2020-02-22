Old and New Snowmobiles Ride at Vintage Classic Snowmobile Party

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluthians were finding all kinds of ways to get outside, including on vintage snowmobiles at Blue Max Restaurant on Lavaque Road.

The Vintage Classic Snowmobile Party was full of classic and new snowmobiles tearing it up on the frozen lake.

The Party featured from snowmobiles from as far back as the 1970s, giving their owners a chance to show off their machines with fellow enthusiasts.

“It’s a nice day to do it and it’s fun to knock the dust off and bring them out and ride,” said first time attendee Cory Moran. “It’s about being outside and doing something in the winter.”

The day started with a ride across the lake, then the riders regrouped and took to the trails to another resort for another gathering.