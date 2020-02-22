Prep Boys Hockey: Hunters, Hawks to Meet in Section 7A Final; Thunderhawks Fall in 7AA Semifinal

Hermantown and Duluth Denfeld will play each other in the section 7A final on Wednesday while Andover and Elk River/Zimmerman will meet in the section 7AA final on Thursday.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 1 seed Hermantown boys hockey team continued to dominate the section playoffs, getting the 8-0 win over No. 4 seed Eveleth-Gilbert to advance to the section 7A final.

Drew Sams scored twice, while Blake Biondi, Zach Kilen, Aydyn Dowd, Cayden Sunde and Matt Erickson each scored once for the Hawks.

In the other sectin 7A semifinal game, No. 2 seed Duluth Denfeld avenged last season’s section semifinal loss to Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, getting the 4-0 win to advance to the section final.

Griffin Lehet scored twice while Kade Shea and Connor McClure each scored once.

Duluth Denfeld and Hermantown will play for the section 7A final on Wednesday. Puck drop at AMSOIL Arena is set for 7:00 p.m.

In section 7AA, No. 2 seed Grand Rapids struggled to get much going, as Elk River/Zimmerman got the 3-1 win.

Maccrea Murphy scored the lone goal for the Thunderhawks late in the third period. Elk River/Zimmerman will play top-seed Andover, who got the 7-0 win over Forest Lake, in the section 7AA final on Thursday. Puck drop at AMSOIL Arena is set for 7:00 p.m.