UMD Men’s Hockey Tops Broncos to Split Series

Justin Richards and Quinn Olson scored for the Bulldogs in the win.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The No. 4 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team got a much-needed bounce-back game on Saturday, getting the 2-1 win over NO. 19 Western Michigan to split the series.

The Bulldogs got on the board just 35 seconds in via a Justin Richards shorthanded goal, the Bulldogs sixth shortie of the season. Quinn Olson was credited with the game-winner in the third period. Hunter Shepard finished with 20 saves on the night.

UMD (18-10-2, 13-5-2 NCHC) will wrap up its road schedule next weekend against Colorado College. Puck drop on Friday is set for 8:37 p.m. and set for 5:07 p.m. on Saturday.