Warm Temps Bring Dogs out to Dog Park

Jean Duluth Dog Park filled with happy canines.

DULUTH, Minn.- The weather Saturday was perfect for some pups and their people to hit the Jean Duluth Dog Park.

The park was filled with furry four-legged friends frolicking in the sun, enjoying temperatures that reached the low 40s.

One dog, a Newfoundland puppy named Boris, was the biggest kid on the playground. He’s 130 lbs now, and will grow to about 150 lbs at his heaviest.

According to his owner, the weather doesn’t have to be this warm for him to want to get some exercise.