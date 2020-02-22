Yellowjackets Men’s Hockey Tops LumberJacks in Overtime to Advance to WIAC Semifinals

Dylan Johnson scored with just 14 seconds left in overtime to send UWS to the next round. They will play UW-Eau Claire in the semifinals on Friday.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In a back-and-fourth battle, Dylan Johnson scored late in overtime to give the Wisconsin-Superior men’s hockey team got the 4-3 win over Northland College to sweep the series and advance to the WIAC Semifinals.

Chad Lopez, Coltyn Bates and Bruno Birzitis scored the other goals for the Yellowjackets, while Kyle Pouncy scored twice and Kurt Sonne scored for the LumberJacks.

UWS will play No. 2 seed UW-Eau Claire in the WIAC semifinals next Friday in Eau Claire. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.