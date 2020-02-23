Families Enjoy Warm Weekend at Jay Cooke State Park

CARLTON, Minn. – The sunshine and warmer air had families getting outside at places like Jay Cooke State Park to enjoy mother nature.

From on top of the swinging bridge, visitors could see great winter landscapes and the St. Louis River flowing over ice.

Hikers told us they were excited to get outside for a long walk without having to worry about the freezing temperatures.

“It always feels like we missed the nice days on the weekends. It will be really nice on a Wednesday or something and the weekend is super cold, so getting the nice weather on the weekend was great,” said Will Strei while hiking with his wife and dog.

The Carlton Trail is open at Jay Cooke, giving opportunities for more than six miles of hiking and cross-country skiing from the park to the city of Carlton and back.