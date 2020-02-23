Homecoming Celebration Held for Lumberjack Girls Hockey

CEC went 27-4 this season and were Class A runner-up.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Members of the Cloquet, Esko, and Carlton communities gathered at Northwoods Arena to honor and celebrate the Lumberjack girls hockey team a day after they were Class A runner-up.

The girls took the ice one final time this season.

This time it was not to play a game but stand with the hardware they won for being the Class A second-place finishers.

Senior Taylor Nelson who won the Herb Brooks Award at the tournament spoke about what the support meant.

“It was crazy as soon as we went out there on the ice it was roaring and you see all purple and literally I couldn’t have asked for a better senior season especially along with this crew they are honestly the best hardworking group of girls and I wouldn’t trade them for the world,” said Nelson.

After the ceremony, the girls signed autographs for community members.

Head coach Courtney Olin, who was selected as Class A head coach of the year, spoke about the mark this team is leaving on the program.

“I think this team truly is leaving a legacy on our program that hopefully will be remembered and grow the girl’s program for years to come. You look at just the amount of youth players that we have that have come down and come out today it’s a really cool thing and makes me excited for the future of our program,” said Olin.

Next year the Lumberjacks team will look a bit different, they are graduating seven seniors this year.