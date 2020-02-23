Illinois Man Dies in Snowmobile Crash in Iron County

TOWN OF MERCER, Wis. — A 40-year-old man from Illinois died over the weekend after a snowmobile accident in the Town of Mercer.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, the man had gone off a trail and crashed into a tree.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday. They were unable to revive the man. The county coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin DNR.